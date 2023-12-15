Electricity workers in Crawley run Christmas collection for charity helping Sussex’s homeless

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UK Power Networks’ employees launched a foodbank appeal for Crawley Open House, in Stephenson Way, Crawley, to support homeless people across Sussex who have nowhere else to go.

A dozen boxes of goodies were donated to support the charity’s essential work in the run-up to Christmas. Tea and coffee, soup, tinned food, biscuits, shampoo, flasks, umbrellas and woolly hats were all on the charity’s Christmas wish-list.

Colin Burke, head of finance at UK Power Networks, said: “At a time of year when many of us are visiting family and friends and sharing gifts, others are not so lucky.

Power of giving. Electricity workers in Crawley collected food and household goods for Crawley Open House, which supports people who are homeless across Sussex. Picture contributed

“There are countless people facing hardship and homelessness this Christmas, who do not have family to visit or gifts to open. That’s why we launched a food bank and household supplies collection point to support our neighbour, Crawley Open House.

“The Open House staff were really grateful, and all the chocolate immediately went into the ‘Chocolate Wrapping Room’ which was in full swing when we were there. They were preparing Christmas gift boxes for families, so UK Power Networks’ donations were very well received.”

The company’s depot in Crawley operates next door to the hostel, and staff wanted to lend a hand to boost the extraordinary work the charity does to tackle homelessness.

Every night, the Crawley shelter is ‘home’ to 55 people who would otherwise sleep rough across Sussex towns including East Grinstead, Cuckfield, Horsham, Haywards Heath, and Crawley. As the only residential homeless shelter across a 25-mile radius, it serves a large catchment area and is constantly in demand.

Ian Wilkins, from Crawley Open House, said: “We are massively grateful for the help from UK Power Networks again. We have a relentless need for food and it is because of generous donations like this one that we are able to carry out our vital work.”