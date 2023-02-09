Edit Account-Sign Out
Many famous musicians and stars of stage and screen have links to Sussex. Pictures: Getty Images

Eleven of the richest celebrities from Sussex – and their estimated net worth

Many famous faces have links to Sussex – among them hugely successful actors and musicians.

By Sam Woodman
2 hours ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 12:13pm

Some of the biggest names in showbiz, from arguably one of the world’s greatest songwriters to stars of stage and screen, live in or were born in Sussex.

Here, we take a look at some of the richest celebrities according to their estimated fortune on Celebrity Net Worth

1. Sir Paul McCartney

Sir Paul McCartney relocated to Sussex with his family in the 1970s. The video for ever-popular song Wonderful Christmastime was part-filmed at The Fountain in Ashurst, near Steyning. His net worth is listed as £1billion.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

2. Keith Richards

Legendary Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has lived in West Wittering since 1966. His net worth is listed as £412million.

Photo: National World

3. Kate Winslet

Actress Kate Winslet, who lives in West Wittering, made her name in Titanic and went on to star in a wide range of films, including Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Reader, and The Holiday. Her net worth is listed as £54million.

Photo: C Flanigan/Getty Images

4. Billy Idol

Hell-raising rebel Billy Idol grew up in Goring as William Broad and attended Worthing High School for Boys in the 1970s. He went to America in 1981 and after a long career as a musician, was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at the age of 67. His net worth is listed as £49.4million.

Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

