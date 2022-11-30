Sky Park Farm in West Harting celebrated the start of the Christmas season on Sunday (November 27), as the lights went on, the Christmas tree was illuminated and the new ‘Elf School’ launched.

Around 500 hundred visitors met Rudolph and Blitzen, the farm reindeer who will take a starring role in Elf School and the farm’s Christmas tree experience. Rudolph’s grotto features Father Christmas’s sleigh, a desk to write to the man himself and an Elf, who of course has a direct line.

Elf School has been designed for young elves to perfect the art of Christmas biscuit decorating, to produce a tree decoration, to dress up and to chat to a grown elf and ensure their names are on the good list, before receiving a little Elf School memento.

A Christmas Trail through the deer park also runs from Saturday, December 3, to Sunday, January 7, and will encourage young visitors to explore the area as they collect clues in the hope of winning a small prize.

Sky Park Farm’s restaurant, The Grazing Rooms, is serving a festive dinner menu on selected Friday and Saturday nights in the run up to Christmas.

Executive chef Matt Crow has devised five courses to satisfy the most discerning palette, cleverly tweaking traditional fayre and served with a celebratory glass of local English sparkling wine. Tables must be booked in advance.

The Farm Shop is on hand throughout the festive season to supply every ingredient required for the perfect Christmas. From the butcher’s counter to award-winning plum puddings, advent calendars to fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as hampers and presents for all. The sustainably conscious farm shop is proud that 80 per cent of its stock is produced within a 30-mile radius of the shop.

Chestnut Tree House has been chosen as Sky Park Farm’s charity this Christmas, volunteers from the charity were present as the lights were turned on and collection buckets will remain at the farm throughout the festive period.

It is recommended that Elf School and Festive Dinners at Sky Park Farm and The Grazing Rooms are all booked in advance. The Christmas Tree Experience is available from 10am until 4pm in the run-up to Christmas, booking is not required.

To find out more, and to book, visit: www.skyparkfarm.com

