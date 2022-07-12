'Emergency meeting' over plans for nearly 300 new homes near Horsham

Developers Gleeson Land are seeking planning permission to build 280 new properties on farmland at Lower Broadbridge Farm, Broadbridge Heath.

But villagers say there has already been widespread development in the area and enough is enough.

They have formed a protest group called Protect Our Green Environments – POGE.

Developers want to build 280 new homes on farmland in Broadbridge Heath, near Horsham

A spokesperson said: “The proposed development at Lower Broadbridge Farm by Gleeson Land has the potential to destroy a greenfield site which has remained virtually unchanged for centuries, with serious wildlife and ecosystem impacts.

"It would also add to the pressures on local infrastructure, congestion and pollution, with the addition of 280 homes and 600 cars.”

POGE organiser Alex Ross said: “There is huge concern in the local community about these plans to concrete over the countryside again at Broadbridge Heath.

"This is important green space, with a wide variety of wildlife in the area,” adding: "There is a global climate crisis and a water crisis in Sussex.

"We cannot afford to lose our green environments to yet more large-scale developments.”

POGE member Helen Eade added: “We need new houses, but we need to protect our green spaces and this is the wrong plan in the wrong place.

"I walk across the fields at Lower Broadbridge Farm and regularly see deer, foxes, buzzards, geese and other wild animals.

"They will be gone if we replace the fields with houses.”