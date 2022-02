Emergency service crews were called to Eastbourne Pier following concerns for the welfare of a man.

Officers said they responded to a call from the coastguard at around 1.30pm on Friday, February 25.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The man was spoken to and brought to safety.”

Eastbourne pier SUS-210709-132719001

Eastbourne RNLI said it was also called to the incident.