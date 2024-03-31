Teams attended from Bognor Regis, Chichester and Arundel.Teams attended from Bognor Regis, Chichester and Arundel.
Emergency services attend house fire in Tangmere

Fire and rescue units from Bognor Regis, Chichester and Arundel responded to a house fire in Tangmere on Friday (March 29).
By Connor Gormley
Published 31st Mar 2024, 15:45 BST

The units arrived at the fire, in Cheshire Crescent, at 7.13pm, and worked into the evening to make the scene safe. The fire service has been contacted for more information.

