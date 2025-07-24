Emergency services called to rescue horse from ditch in Eastbourne
Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to Tutts Barn Lane at 5.22pm on July 23 following reports of a horse stuck in a ditch in water.
The fire service confirmed that crews were able to lift the horse out of the water before handing over the horse to the care of it owner and an equine vet.
A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service added: “One fire engine from Eastbourne was in attendance and a Technical Rescue Unit, with assistance from Kent Fire and Rescue Service Animal Rescue Unit.
"Crews worked together to lift the horse out of the water, handing over to the care of an equine vet and the owner."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.