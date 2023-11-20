BREAKING

Emergency services called to two-car collision in Midhurst

Sussex Police officers and West Sussex Fire and Rescue crews were called to New Road in Midhurst on Friday (November 17), after a collision involving two cars.
By Connor Gormley
Published 20th Nov 2023, 11:55 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 12:02 GMT
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Midhurst to the scene of the incident involving two cars.

“Firefighters made the scene safe.

“Sussex Police were also in attendance.

“The crew left the scene at 6.15pm.”

