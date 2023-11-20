Emergency services called to two-car collision in Midhurst
Sussex Police officers and West Sussex Fire and Rescue crews were called to New Road in Midhurst on Friday (November 17), after a collision involving two cars.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Midhurst to the scene of the incident involving two cars.
“Firefighters made the scene safe.
“Sussex Police were also in attendance.
“The crew left the scene at 6.15pm.”