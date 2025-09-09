Emergency Services Day: Sussex stops to remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty

On Emergency Services Day, people across Sussex stopped to remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Every year on September 9, the country marks Emergency Service Day, also known as 999 Day – a national day dedicated to recognising and celebrating the extraordinary work of emergency service and NHS colleagues across the country.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) has given a ‘big thank you’ to each and every member of staff, volunteer, other emergency service personnel, NHS partners and to the public for its support.

A spokesperson for SECAmb added: “From ambulance crews and nurses to police officers and firefighters, search and rescue teams to 999 call handlers, almost two million people work and volunteer in the emergency services and NHS. Amongst them are 250,000 first responders – always ready to respond and put others first to protect and save lives.

“The day is supported by HM The King, HRH The Prince of Wales, the Prime Minister, and the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales, and the First and deputy First Ministers of Northern Ireland.

“You can join in the day on social media by sharing your support to our staff and volunteers under the #999Day campaign.”

The day formally began at 9am when many paused with a two-minute silence to remember the more than 7,500 emergency services personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty over the past 200 years.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service posted on social media: “Today we celebrate the two million service personnel including 999 responders, NHS staff and volunteer groups who keep Britain safe. We'll be observing the two minutes silence at 9am this morning in their honour.”

Emergency Services Day also acts as a call to action promoting:

– Responsible use of emergency services;

– Life-saving public education;

– Career and volunteer opportunities.

– Emergency services charities and campaigns.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said: "Each and every day, hardworking emergency workers are on the frontline, putting themselves in danger to protect us. They are the backbone of our communities, and I speak for the whole country when I say thank you for your dedication and for keeping us safe."

SECAmb Chief Executive, Simon Weldon, said staff and volunteers ‘act selflessly every day’ to respond to the needs of patients in ‘often challenging circumstances’.

He added: “I would like to thank each and every one of them for their hard work and commitment day-in, day out.

“My thanks also goes to all of our emergency service and NHS partners. We all rely on each other to be able to perform our individual roles and there are countless examples of fantastic team work across our organisations as we respond to people in their hour of need.”

Tom Scholes-Fogg, 999 Day founder, added: “On Emergency Services Day we unite as a country to pay tribute to our NHS and emergency services, who show courage, compassion, and dedication every single day.

"Their selfless service, often in the most difficult of circumstances, keeps our communities safe and secure.

"We owe them our deepest gratitude for the sacrifices they and their families make for us all.”