Emergency services save East Sussex man trapped under machinery

Emergency services were called to Pevensey to rescue a man who had trapped themselves under a piece of milling machinery.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 17th Sep 2023, 10:55 BST
East Sussex Fire and Rescue crews were joined by the South East Coast Ambulance Service at a property at Ash Grove, Westham at 6.58pm on Saturday, September 16, after reports of a milling machine falling on top of an individual.

Crews from Eastbourne arrived with two fire engines and left the site at 9.30pm.

The person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

