Employee celebrates 35 years of loyal service with Worthing-based accountants

Keen gardener Karen Capelin has seen her career with Carpenter Box blossom since joining the Sussex and South East accountants in May 1989.Karen, from Worthing, joined the firm’s computer department straight from college aged 17 with a BTEC HND qualification in computer programming. Now, 35 years on, she is a Senior Manager and one of the firm’s longest serving members of staff.

Karen works in the firm’s Business Services Group, having swapped IT to become a trainee accountant, before progressing to qualified status and becoming a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

“I can’t believe how quickly the years have passed,” says Karen. “I’ve enjoyed plenty of variety in my work since the early days and received lots of support for my career along the way. I’ve seen many changes as the firm has grown, but what hasn’t changed is the very friendly working environment.”

In her current role, Karen looks after the statutory accounting requirements of many small businesses, including those involved in farming and viticulture. She particularly enjoys working with companies in the burgeoning vineyards sector.

Alan Edwards, Managing Partner at Carpenter Box, added: “Congratulations to Karen on reaching this milestone. Her professionalism, dedication and hard work underpins the first-class service she provides to our clients and makes her an invaluable member of the team.”