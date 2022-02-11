Empty Arun homes subject to huge council tax increases

From April 1, owners of properties which have remained empty for longer than two years will be required to pay an additional council tax charge.

Properties which have remained empty for two years will be required to pay an additional 100 per cent charge.

Properties which have remained empty for five years will be required to pay an additional 200 per cent charge.

Arun District Council is increasing charges for empty homes from April

Properties which have remained empty for over 10 years will be charged an additional premium of 300 per cent.

An ‘empty’ home is any privately owned residential property that has been unoccupied (no persons permanently living at the address) and unfurnished (there are no substantial furnishings for the property to be utilised as a habitable dwelling) for at least six months.

The property is not exempt from paying council tax charges and it is not a furnished second home or holiday let.

Cllr David Edwards, chairman of the environment committee said: “The intention of this change is to encourage owners of long-term empty properties to bring them back into use.

“A home being left empty for this amount of time is a huge, wasted resource and potential wasted income for the owners.

“Empty homes are an asset and if owners are in financial difficulty then they have the option to place their property on the market in order to relieve the financial burden, or to raise funds using the property as collateral.

“This is not always an option owners wish to take but they are a choice available to you for consideration.”

Other options to explore are:

* Refurbish your property with the council’s interest free loans up to £10,000 and non-repayable loans of up to £5,000 per property/unit of accommodation more information this can be found via the website www.arun.gov.uk/empty-homes

If refurbishing your property you may be eligible to pay reduced rate VAT, more information on VAT discounts can be found via Buildings and construction (VAT Notice 708) – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk) you can also find reliable trades people through www.buywithconfidence.gov.uk, www.checkatrade.com or www.mybuilder.com

* Let your property privately, more information on this can be found through our website www.arun.gov.uk/empty-homes

* Let your property to students, more information on this can be obtained by emailing Chichester University direct at [email protected]

* Rent your property out as a holiday let, more information on this can be obtained at www.gov.uk/introduction-to-business-rates/self-catering-and-holiday-let-accommodation

The YMCA is currently funding to refurbish empty properties in return for a set leasing scheme, with guaranteed rents,

Arun District Council may also be able to contribute financially towards this. More information can be obtained by emailing [email protected] or 01273 222558.