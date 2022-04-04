Emsworth cafe to offer bookings this Easter

An Emsworth cafe is set offer customers special bookings this upcoming Easter. SUS-220404-140802001

Blooms Cafè on Horndean Road in Emsworth was set up during lockdown and offers food and drink to people in the local area.

Anna Tonkin from Blooms Cafe said: “Blooms was setup during lockdown following a decision for a career change.

“I wanted to build a community space where people could enjoy the things I love and also get involved, too.

“We run lots of art and craft activities for both children and adults and also work with some environmental groups to promote sustainable and green thinking.

“We woek with other organisations such as The Final Straw Foundation and I Heart Art Club to deliver these activities every week and extra special activities during school holidays.

The cafe will also be offering bookings alongside many activities this upcoming Easter.

Anna said: “This Easter we’ve got activities every day on the Blooms Bus - a cafe extension we added in December last year. It’s a stagecoach bus we’ve converted to seating for our cafe and works really well for our events.

“We’re also running an Easter Egg hunt in our safe cafè grounds and the Easter Bunny will be making an appearance throughout the week and collecting for the Ukraine appeal.

“Visitors can book our Easter Afternoon Tea on the bus around events or enjoy in our cafe or garden and enjoy our special surroundings. We ask people to book online So we can manage numbers.

“This can be done here: https://bloomscafe.co.uk/easter