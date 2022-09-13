Energy bills: East Sussex energy company offers help for rising fuel costs

Insulate your home with loft and cavity wall insulation. You should also make sure you have the correct ventilation in your house to prevent damp. Make sure you use a trusted installer to undertake any work on your house. Draft proof your home using simple DIY measures such as draft excluders. Install insulation foil fitted behind radiators. Check your windows. If they are single glazed consider double glazing, secondary glazing or for a cheap solution film glazing over the winter. Where possible use a microwave to cook food as this costs less than cooking with an oven. Don’t over fill your kettle, just boil what you need and use lids on saucepans when cooking on a hob. Take a shower instead of a bath and install a water butt for the garden.