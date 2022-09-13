Energy bills: East Sussex energy company offers help for rising fuel costs
A Lewes District energy company is offering free advice at drop in events over the coming months as household bills are expected to sky rocket.
Britain's energy regulator Ofgem announced last month that the average energy bill is predicted to reach £3,554 from October this year.
Ovesco, a community-owned renewable energy group, will hold a series of events at the Eastgate Baptist Church every Tuesday in September from 1.30-3.30pm.
The energy company asks those attending to bring their gas and electricity bills if they would like them checked.
Here are some of Ovesco’s top tips to save money this winter:
Insulate your home with loft and cavity wall insulation. You should also make sure you have the correct ventilation in your house to prevent damp. Make sure you use a trusted installer to undertake any work on your house. Draft proof your home using simple DIY measures such as draft excluders. Install insulation foil fitted behind radiators. Check your windows. If they are single glazed consider double glazing, secondary glazing or for a cheap solution film glazing over the winter. Where possible use a microwave to cook food as this costs less than cooking with an oven. Don’t over fill your kettle, just boil what you need and use lids on saucepans when cooking on a hob. Take a shower instead of a bath and install a water butt for the garden.
consider a car share scheme such as Co-Wheels, if located near your home. Or even better, cycle or make good use of local public transport.
If you are having trouble paying your bills go to your supplier and ask for help.