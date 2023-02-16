The partnership between Cadent, UK Power Networks and UKHarvest aims to reach up to 20,000 pupils and their families in 70 schools across the East of England.

The partnership between Cadent, UK Power Networks and UKHarvest aims to reach up to 20,000 pupils and their families in 70 schools across the East of England.

Food and Fuel supports the financial and physical wellbeing of young pupils and their families and will offer workshops, lessons, web-based assemblies and online cook-alongs. The scheme also gives ingredients to families and an innovative opportunity to borrow slow cookers and air fryers from school libraries.

The project supports the wider environmental and community mission of UKHarvest, to help people out of food insecurity and end food waste across the UK. The charity also offers education across the country and hosts an award-winning community food hub in London.

Yvonne Thomson, CEO of UKHarvest says: “It’s heartbreaking to see so many people affected by the cost of living crisis. We meet families every day who are forced to choose between paying for heating or feeding themselves. We’ve launched this project to immediately ease some of the pressures faced by those most in need, to enable everyone to prepare healthy food at an affordable price. This adds value to the support we already provide directly to charities and individuals through our food rescue and redistribution service, community hubs and by helping people cook well for less and make the most of their food.”

Ian Cameron, Director of Customer Service and Innovation at UK Power Networks said: “Our customers are facing unprecedented challenges, so we have expanded our fuel poverty support over the last year, working with more partners than ever before to deliver practical support to more customers. We are delighted to team up with UKHarvest and Cadent to help support more of those families who are struggling the most this winter.”