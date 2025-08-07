Enforcement officers called to tent site on East Sussex seafront

Specialist Group International, a provider of specialist rescue, underwater search and protester management, sent enforcement officers to Madeira Drive, Brighton to clear away tents on Wednesday, August 6.

Pictures show enforcement officers pulling items out of the tents, clearing them away from the terrace.

Councillor Jacob Allen, Cabinet member for Customer Services and Public Realm for Brighton and Hove City Council confirmed that the council gained a court order and that security measures would now be ‘reinforced’ to prevent future access to the site.

Councillor Jacob Allen, Cabinet member for Customer Services and Public Realm, said: “Madeira Terrace is a failing structure and not safe for people to be on.

“When we became aware of this situation, and the associated risk to the lives of any trespassers, we acted swiftly to gain a court order for possession.

“Council officers have engaged over the past weeks to ensure the trespassers understood the safety issues and the action being pursued by the council. As a result, the trespasser left the site of their own free will and no enforcement action was required.

“The area has now been cleared as the trespasser advised he did not wish to retain any of the items on the site, and acting on our duty of care, security measures are being reinforced to prevent future access.”

