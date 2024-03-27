Engineering works set to take place between Lewes and Bexhill over Easter weekend

Commuters travelling between Lewes and Bexhill this Easter have been warned to expect engineering works.
By Connor Gormley
Published 27th Mar 2024, 17:59 GMT
In an update issued earlier this week, Southern Rail made clear that buses will replace trains between Lewes and Eastbourne and Eastbourne and Bexhill from March 29 to April 1.

Customers have been warned to plan ahead since replacement buses will extend journey times.

