West Sussex is in for a solid week of sunshine, with highs of 24 to 25°C and temperatures sitting comfortably above 20°C every day.

For the UK, that’s top-tier weather. Whether you're heading to West Wittering, Littlehampton or just fancy a walk along the coast, it's perfect conditions.

With no rain and barely a cloud, it’s the perfect time to head on down to the beach and enjoy.

Sussex freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell took photos of some West Sussex beaches in the burning sun.

1 . Photos show West Sussex beaches in the summer sun as temperatures soar Climping Beach Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

2 . Photos show West Sussex beaches in the summer sun as temperatures soar West Beach in Littlehampton. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

3 . Photos show West Sussex beaches in the summer sun as temperatures soar Climping beach Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

4 . Photos show West Sussex beaches in the summer sun as temperatures soar Photos show West Sussex beaches in the summer sun as temperatures soar Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL