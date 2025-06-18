Climping beachplaceholder image
Climping beach

'England or the Maldives?' - Photos show West Sussex beaches in the summer sun as temperatures soar

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 18th Jun 2025, 16:48 BST
With fantastic sunshine on the menu for the rest of the week, here are some photos of the beaches looking rather tempting in West Sussex.

West Sussex is in for a solid week of sunshine, with highs of 24 to 25°C and temperatures sitting comfortably above 20°C every day.

For the UK, that’s top-tier weather. Whether you're heading to West Wittering, Littlehampton or just fancy a walk along the coast, it's perfect conditions.

With no rain and barely a cloud, it’s the perfect time to head on down to the beach and enjoy.

Sussex freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell took photos of some West Sussex beaches in the burning sun.

Climping Beach

1. Photos show West Sussex beaches in the summer sun as temperatures soar

Climping Beach Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

West Beach in Littlehampton.

2. Photos show West Sussex beaches in the summer sun as temperatures soar

West Beach in Littlehampton. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Climping beach

3. Photos show West Sussex beaches in the summer sun as temperatures soar

Climping beach Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Photos show West Sussex beaches in the summer sun as temperatures soar

4. Photos show West Sussex beaches in the summer sun as temperatures soar

Photos show West Sussex beaches in the summer sun as temperatures soar Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

