West Sussex is in for a solid week of sunshine, with highs of 24 to 25°C and temperatures sitting comfortably above 20°C every day.
For the UK, that’s top-tier weather. Whether you're heading to West Wittering, Littlehampton or just fancy a walk along the coast, it's perfect conditions.
With no rain and barely a cloud, it’s the perfect time to head on down to the beach and enjoy.
Sussex freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell took photos of some West Sussex beaches in the burning sun.
Climping Beach Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL
West Beach in Littlehampton. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL
Climping beach Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL
Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL