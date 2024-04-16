Enjoy a free cup of tea in Brighton to celebrate National Tea Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Surveying 2,014 Brits, and timed to coincide with the nation celebrating National Tea Day on April 21, the research uncovers the most popular tea and snack combos, with surprising results.

Whilst many sip all day long, a cuppa is often paired with a snack, and 74 percent of Brits admit they reach for something to accompany their cup of tea, including scrambled tofu or scrambled eggs which topped the list (27 percent) or a baked potato and beans coming in at number 2, with one in five opting for this dish with a cuppa.

Other surprising pairings featured in the top ten include tea and a cheeseburger with one in five (19 percent) of those surveyed picking this for third position, a Sunday roast in at fourth place with 16 percent of the vote, followed by Pick n Mix (15 percent), Mac and Cheese (12 percent), Lasagna (11 percent), chicken soup (10 percent), onion rings (10 percent), Marmite on literally anything (9 percent) and in last place, tea and a Chicken Tikka Masala chosen by one in ten of all those surveyed with 9 percent of the vote.

National Tea Day pairings.

What of the humble biscuit or a slice of cake? Those surveyed also picked out their top ten more obvious tea and snack combos with chocolate biscuits topping the charts chosen by 51 percent of UK adults. Charting in second place is tea with a scone, jam and cream chosen by one in four (38 percent), followed narrowly by a cuppa with a slice of Victoria Sponge cake claiming 37 percent of the vote.

In at number four, is the bacon sarnie and a cuppa with 35 percent of the vote, enjoying tea and a chocolate brownie (30 percent), croissant as the snack choice (30 percent) followed closely by a Cherry Bakewell (29 percent), chocolate (29 percent), banana bread (24 percent) and tea with toast & marmite in the final spot with 22 percent of the vote.

Bird & Blend Tea understands the power of a cuppa and to celebrate this National Tea Day on Sunday, April 21, stores nationwide will be spreading smiles with FREE cuppas between 11-2pm, including its stores at Brighton Beach, and Brighton North Laine.

