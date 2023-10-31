BREAKING
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust

"Enough is enough" says county councillor as Bognor Regis floods continue

"Enough is enough” is the phrase on West Sussex County Councillor Keir Greenway’s lips as flooding hit parts of Bognor Regis this week.
By Connor Gormley
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:50 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 12:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cllr Greenway (Con) spoke out at the Bognor Regis Town Council meeting on October 30, calling for something to be done to prevent future incidents after floods saw parts of Shripney Road closed off due to severe floods over the weekend.

"I think enough is enough. We have seen the environment agency not take action - when really I believe they should have done – over numerous years,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"And I think it’s about time they take some action. The level of flooding that we have seen puts unsustainable pressure on our sewers, our highways, it’s closed businesses, and restricted access to emergency services. I’ve had countless emails over the weekend from residents reporting water running through the road, damage to property, and disruption to travel.”

Most Popular
Flooding in Bersted over the weekendFlooding in Bersted over the weekend
Flooding in Bersted over the weekend

The councillor, who also serves on Bersted Parish Council, made clear that he plans to call on West Sussex County Council, the Environment Agency, local land owners to sit around a table and take action, and asked members of the town council for support.

This is the second time Bersted has flooded in 2023 alone, but issues have been ongoing for several years, and many residents feel too little has been done to safeguard the area. Shripney Road also closed in January, after a similar spate of floods which, like those this week, also flooded the nearby Tesco car park, and several adjacent fields, including the Bersted Brooks. That was itself several months after a series of floods in November, which reignited calls from several residents to dredge the Aldingbourne Rife, despite the fact that the practice stopped more than twenty years ago.

Either way, members of Bognor Regis Town Council were keen to lend their support to Cllr Greenway’s plans. “I think everyone in the chamber will agree, and do whatever they can to support this,” said Town Mayor Francis Oppler. “I think it is a real problem, and many people have been expressing views for a number of years about the unsustainable current local plan, which was deeply flawed, and I think has contributed to the problems that we’re facing at the moment.”