On Monday, November 20, the Environment Agency, in partnership with Eastbourne Borough Council, has launched an online survey and virtual exhibition to get feedback from the communities about the proposed options for the first phase of the Pevensey Bay to Eastbourne Coastal Management Scheme.

As well as an online survey and virtual exhibition, six public exhibitions are being held throughout November and December for communities to get in-depth information and give their feedback face to face. There will also be an online interactive question and answers session with members of the project team.

The Pevensey Bay to Eastbourne Flood Management Scheme will be one of the largest coastal flood risk schemes in the country, using ‘innovative and creative solutions to maximise economic, environmental, and social opportunities to deliver multiple benefits over the next 100 years.’

Nick Gray, the Environment Agency’s Flood Risk Manager said: “We want to encourage as many people as possible to give their feedback on our proposed options to manage the 15km stretch of coastline between Pevensey Bay and Eastbourne over the next ten years.

“We’ll be asking for feedback about how to manage our shingle beaches, timber groynes and other key coastal defences. This can either be done via the online survey on our website or at one of our public exhibitions.

“The responses we get will be very important because they will help us choose the best options for protecting coastal communities from flooding for the first phase of the Pevensey Bay to Eastbourne Coastal Management Scheme”.

The online survey was launched on Monday, November 20 and will run for four weeks, until Friday, December 15.

Councillor Jim Murray, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “I would encourage as many residents, business owners and partner organisations as possible to attend one of the drop-in events or to visit the online virtual exhibition.

“This vital scheme will help protect the people and places of Eastbourne for the coming decade as well as for future generations.