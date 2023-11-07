Environment Agency to send two contingency pumps to Bognor Regis in bid to build flood resilience

In a bid to build flood resilience in Bognor Regis, the Environment Agency (EA) will send two contingency pumps to Felpham tomorrow (November 8).

The pumps will be onsite over the next two weeks, a spokesperson confirmed, and, while they are there, part of the village promenade will close and a footpath diversion will be in place.

The news comes after a week and a half of flooding throughout Bognor Regis, Bersted, Felpham and Pagham, with major roads like Shripney Road partially closed to deal with floods, and Bersted residents reporting flood water almost ankle deep in some parts of the parish.

