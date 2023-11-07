Environment Agency to send two contingency pumps to Bognor Regis in bid to build flood resilience
The pumps will be onsite over the next two weeks, a spokesperson confirmed, and, while they are there, part of the village promenade will close and a footpath diversion will be in place.
The news comes after a week and a half of flooding throughout Bognor Regis, Bersted, Felpham and Pagham, with major roads like Shripney Road partially closed to deal with floods, and Bersted residents reporting flood water almost ankle deep in some parts of the parish.
The action also comes as several Arun District, parish, town, and county councillors call on agencies like the EA and Southern Water to take greater prevenative measures to protect communities vulnerable to flooding, many of which have been affected several times over the last few years, as increasingly heavy rains overtax the sewage system and burst the banks of nearby rivers.