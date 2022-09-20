Environmental cafe reopens in Chichester

The cafe on Whyke Road, which encourages people to explore and share their appreciation of nature, reopened on September 2.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Held every Friday between 10.30am and 1pm in The Guide Hall, it is designed to be a space where you can connect with others who share your interests, get informed on local environmental initiatives and receive practical and moral support for your own initiatives.