Feargal Sharkey, the ex-Undertones frontman, met with Helena Dollimore, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Hastings and Rye, to discuss the issue of sewage discharges in the sea.

They also highlighted incidents in town, such as the extensive flooding in Hastings town centre last year in January and October and May’s incident, when tens of thousands of residents in town lost their water supply for several days due to a major pipe burst.

Mr Sharkey has campaigned against the pollution of British rivers and the regulations of the water industry which impact water resources.

He has become a figurehead for the campaign to prevent water companies dumping untreated sewage into waterways and coasts, appeared on television and amassed a large following on X (formerly Twitter).

Ms Dollimore said: “It’s fantastic to have Feargal Sharkey here in Hastings. As many of you will know, he has been doing a huge amount of campaigning, taking on Southern Water and exposing the sewage discharging.

“I have been talking to Feargal for many years now about the crisis we are facing locally in Hastings and Rye, with sewage dumping at record levels, but also flooding in the town centre, leaving us without water for days on end and not properly compensating residents and businesses for the outage we had in May. It’s simply not good enough.”

Mr Sharkey said said the problems were a result of one company running a ‘monopoly’ and a ‘regulatory system that clearly does not function’ and does ‘nothing to protect customers’ like those in Hastings.

Following May’s water outage, it was revealed that households who lost their water supply due to the major leak caused by a burst pipe would not be compensated.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said at the time: “The Regulations that underpin the Guaranteed Standards Scheme (GSS) provide minimum standards of service for customers and these are subject to Guidance from the regulator, Ofwat.

“However, the nature of this burst of a strategic water main, combined with the response provided in terms of the fix and alternative sources of water provided, means it does not qualify under the Regulations or the Guidance.

“Despite this Southern Water understands the impact this had on the local community, and so has created a goodwill fund of £1m to businesses and the community.”

The company confirmed the £1m goodwill fund​ includes £120,000 for local festivals and events, £500,000 for community projects, allocated with the support of local partners and £380,000 to support businesses.

Feargal Sharkey meets up with Helena Dollimore, Labour's Candidate for Hastings and Rye, on Hastings seafront on June 27 2024.

