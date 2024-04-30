‘Essential beach maintenance and repair works’ begin on Eastbourne seafront
Starting on Monday, April 29, contractors for Eastbourne Borough Council have started on maintenance and repair work at the beach, focusing on Fisherman’s Green, Langney Point, Holywell and the steps east of the Banstand.
The council also confirmed that the works will take place around tide times and weather conditions, leading to a variety of times when the work will take place.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Essential beach maintenance and repair works to access steps and groynes along Eastbourne seafront begin this week, focusing on areas including Fisherman’s Green, the steps east of Bandstand, Langney Point, and Holywell.
“Works will need to be arranged around tide times and weather conditions, so start times may vary.
“Please be cautious whilst heavy machinery is in use in these areas, and allow staff to carry out their work safely.”
