An Etchingham woman has launched a GoFundMe for her best friend whose home was destroyed by a fire.

Katie Harrison, 35, had been out of her caravan for ten minutes when she received a call from her neighbour telling her that her home was alight.

Her home had no electricity so she relied on a woodburner for heat, which had caught the loft insulation alight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, she had taken her dog out with her, and her partner was not home, so no one was hurt – but everything she owned has been destroyed.

An Etchingham woman has launched a GoFundMe for her best friend whose home was destroyed by a fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help her get back on her feet, Katie’s childhood friend, Ema Marshall, has launched a GoFundMe.

Ema said: “I’ve known [Katie] most of my life since we were primary school age. We grew up spending most weekends together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has worked hard ever since I've known her and always has multiple jobs on the go. Currently she has two - one in pool/spa maintenance and one in a cafe.

“She has had a tough run of luck the last couple of years and didn't have home insurance or any savings so the fundraiser was started to ensure she has a home to go back to as soon as possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie had bought the caravan, and the plot of land it was situated on, as an alternative to getting a mortgage on a house. Ema said she had ‘saved like crazy’ to find an alternative to the traditional mortgage, and this was her way of owning her own home.

Ema added: “It's such rotten luck to lose it all when she's been trying her best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes people just need to catch a break, another reason I set up the page for her."

Ema said the initial response to the fundraiser was ‘great’, but has slowed down now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, there is still ‘a long way to go’ for Katie who has found a secondhand caravan to move into, but still needs to raise the funds to clear the site and to replace many of her belongings.