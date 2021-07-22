Eton College proposals for 3,000 new homes in East Chiltington: Campaigners to hold drop-in sessions

East Chiltington villagers campaigning against the proposals. Photo by Charlotte Boulton

The drop-in sessions will give people the chance to find out more about the impact the proposed town would have on local life.

They also coincide with the ‘Issues and Options’ public consultation phase for Lewes District Council’s next Local Plan, which is now underway.

Don’t Urbanise the Downs lead Marc Munier said: “People have until 3 September to make their views known.

“It is critical that as many as possible respond to the consultation to help us defeat these plans by Eton College

“These days are designed to help local people understand just how devastating this new town would be if it went ahead.”

The Drop-In Day dates and venues are:

Friday 23 July - Plumpton Green Village Hall - 1pm - 7pm

Friday 30 July - Wivelsfield Green Sports Pavilion - 1pm - 6pm

Saturday 7 August - Ditchling Village Hall - 1pm - 6pm

Saturday 14 August - Lewes Town Hall - 11am - 6pm

Saturday 21 August - Cooksbridge Beechwood Hall - 1pm - 6pm

For more information or to join the action group, visit http://www.donturbanisethedowns.com