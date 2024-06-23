Red crosses have been painted on mini-roundabouts in Shoreham and Southwick to resemble the English flag amid the 2024 Euros.

The roundabouts are believed to have been painted on Thursday (June 20) morning – the day of England’s game against Denmark.

However, West Sussex County Council has issued a safety warning in response to the artwork and stated that public funds will have to be used to paint over the roundabouts.

The council expects to spend £83 million on road maintenance and transport this year, according to its 2024/2025 budget.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We know many people want to show support for their football teams but would warn against painting on the live carriageway: it is unsafe to do so, could cause a distraction for other road users and will result in public funds being used to reinstate the roundabouts.”

Despite this warning, residents have shared their largely-positive thoughts on the roundabouts.

One X (formerly Twitter) user said they ‘made me smile’, while another described them as ‘brilliant’.

What are your thoughts?

1 . Council says England flags painted on West Sussex roundabouts are 'unsafe' Council says England flags painted on West Sussex roundabouts are 'unsafe'Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

