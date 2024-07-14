England will face Spain in the final tonight from 8pm after winning its match against the Netherlands on Wednesday (July 10) in the semi-finals.

Brighton Royal Pavilion’s illumination in red and white comes after Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal has been temporarily renamed in honour of England manager Gareth Southgate.

Signage was installed on Friday afternoon (July 12) to temporarily rename the South Terminal ‘Southgate Terminal’ ahead of today’s Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.

The new name, and a good luck message to England, is being shown on the big screen above M&S in South Terminal arrivals. The message is also displayed on check-ins screens.

Former Crawley schoolboy Gareth Southgate, whose parents still live in the West Sussex town, has led England to their first ever major tournament final on foreign soil.

