England will play their first major tournament final on foreign soil this Sunday and expectations are high – can the Three Lions go all the way this time?

According to the ‘Mystic Meerkats’ of Drusillas Park, the answer is… yes, but it’ll be close!

Using their ‘psychic’ powers, the meerkats at the East Sussex Zoo have once again predicted another England win.

However, the meerkats showed a lot of interest in the Spanish bucket too, showing Sunday’s final could be down to the wire, with a narrow victory for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Perhaps unsurprising, given that the Spanish squad are the bookie’s favourite to win the Euros.

The ‘Mystic Meerkats’ became an internet sensation in both this Euros and the Men’s tournament in 2021, with a perfect prediction record, and keepers are hoping they maintain their winning streak with another correct forecast for this weekend’s final.

A spokesperson for Drusillas said: “The special method involves two buckets of nuts, peas, and sweetcorn (favourite meerkat snacks), each with a team's flag on. The buckets are placed down before the meerkats are released and left to choose which bucket they would prefer to eat from. The bucket surrounded by the most meerkats is then declared the predicted winner.

“Although it might seem a strange activity for meerkats, the activity forms part of the zoo’s daily enrichment programme, which makes sure all the animals enjoy a diverse diet in imaginative and unusual ways. The activities encourage them to think and work for their food, as they would in the wild - and it's now become a bit of a tradition at the zoo and the meerkats run over excitedly when they see the buckets.”

Zoo Section Leader Jacinta Dawe added: “The mystic meerkats have done an amazing job with their forecasts so far this Euros and we’re keeping everything crossed that their final prediction comes true. We’re so proud of the England team and it would be wonderful if this tournament ended on a high, with the Lions bringing the Euros Cup home.

“Spain are the favourites, so I don’t think it’s surprising that the meerkats showed a lot of interest in their bucket too. We believe this means it could be another match when we’re on the edge of our seats for 90 minutes!

"But in the end, more meerkats settled on the England bucket, showing that they are sure it will be a victory for Gareth Southgate’s squad when the final whistle blows.

“But it looks like it will be a narrow win, so we’ll be cheering on England with everything we’ve got on Sunday.

"Come on England, the Drusillas team and the Mystic Meerkats are rooting for you!”

Located just off the A27 in Alfriston, Drusillas Park is open daily from 10am. For more information please telephone 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk

1 . Sussex's 'mystic meerkats' make England V Spain prediction ahead of final The meerkats favoured the England bucket Photo: Drusillas

2 . Sussex's 'mystic meerkats' make England V Spain prediction ahead of final The meerkats favoured the England bucket Photo: Drusillas

3 . Sussex's 'mystic meerkats' make England V Spain prediction ahead of final The meerkats favoured the England bucket Photo: Drusillas