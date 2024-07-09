After Saturday's clash with Switzerland went to penalties, England battled through to the semi-finals – and the Mystic Meerkats believe they’ll make it through to the next round in their match on Wednesday (July 10) against the Netherlands.

Much like their last forecast, the meerkats did show some interest in the Netherlands bucket, showing that another tricky match for England could be on the cards.

Drusillas staff believe this could mean more penalties for Gareth Southgate’s side on Wednesday.

So far in the Euros tournament, the ‘Mystic Meerkats’ at the Sussex zoo have scored a perfect prediction record, and keepers are hoping they maintain their winning streak with another correct forecast for this Wednesday’s semi-finals.

The special method involves two buckets of nuts (a favourite meerkat snack), each with a team's flag on.

The buckets are placed down before the meerkats are released and left to choose which bucket they would prefer to eat from.

The bucket surrounded by the most meerkats is then declared the predicted winner.

Head Keeper Gemma Romanis said: “I think we were all quite surprised with Saturday’s result, when yet again the England squad came through when we really needed them to. It just goes to show, that you shouldn’t doubt the ‘Mystic Meerkats’ psychic powers!

“There’s no denying the meerkats did show some interest in the Netherlands bucket too, so we don’t think it will be an easy match for the Lions. But they do seem sure England will pull it out of the bag again and make it through to the finals.

"We’re all keeping everything crossed for the England team and hoping they win as the meerkats have predicted. The meerkats have already forecast that England have what it takes to play their way into the finals, so it’s a double vote of confidence from them.

"Let’s hope it comes true on Wednesday!”

