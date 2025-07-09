Euro 2025: 'Mystic Meerkats' at Sussex zoo predict England win over Netherlands

The ‘mystic meerkats’ at a zoo in East Sussex have returned with a prediction for the England v Netherlands game at Euro 2025.

Despite an almost unbroken record of eerily accurate forecasts in past tournaments, the meerkats at Drusillas in Alfriston wrongly called England to beat France last week, a result Zoo Section Leader, Jacinta Dawe, says may have been down to ‘opening game jitters’.

This week, the meerkat group led by meerkat matriarch Tamu and her son Kane, named after England striker Harry Kane, predicted England to secure the win on Wednesday, July 9.

The prediction method involves two identical buckets of meerkat snacks, each bearing a team’s flag. Once the buckets are placed down, the meerkats are released to pick their preferred winner. Whichever bucket attracts the most meerkats is declared the predicted victor.

The ‘mystic meerkats’ at Drusillas have predicted an England victory. Picture: Drusillas.

Tamu and Kane were among the first to dive for the England bucket, setting the tone for a confident and united decision from the whole mob.

Keeper Jacinta said: “They didn’t hesitate this time, it was straight to England’s flag. After getting things wrong last week, they clearly felt the need to redeem themselves. The Netherlands are a strong side, but the meerkats think England have the edge.

“Their track record is really impressive – and I trust them. Tamu and Kane seem convinced, so let’s hope the Lionesses turn up in full force. Come on England.”

The Drusillas team added that they are also hoping the Lionesses secure the win on Wednesday evening. and keep their Euros dream alive.