EuroMillions £171 million jackpot: why we may never know if the winner comes from Sussex

Taking place on Friday (September 23), the draw could make the ticket holder one of just 16 UK players to win a jackpot of more than £100 million.

The winning numbers were 14, 15, 22, 35 and 48. The Lucky Star numbers were 2 and 12.

This is the third biggest Jackpot in UK EuroMillions history.

Why we may never know if the UK winner is from Sussex?

A spokesperson from Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, said once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

There will be no information on whether they are an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public, according to the spokesperson.