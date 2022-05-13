Euromillions £184m jackpot: Here are Sussex’s biggest lottery winners following the biggest UK prize claim on record

Following the recent £185 million EuroMillions win, we look back at some of the most impressive wins within our communities.

A Selsey builder who won £105 million in 2019 promised to go back to work despite the huge EuroMillions jackpot win.

Self-employed builder Steve Thomson, 42, and his wife Lenka, a 41-year-old shopworker, were revealed as the winners of the £105,100,701.90 jackpot, on what was the 25th birthday of The National Lottery’s first ever draw – becoming the ninth biggest winners ever in the country at that time.

Lottery winners Steve and Lenka Thomson from Selsey

After the win, Steve said he would continue working as he is ‘not the sort of person to sit around doing nothing’.

Steve regularly takes part in the lottery and, as always, had bought his ticket from the local Pretty’s Newsagents in Orchard Parade.

Mr B struck lucky in the February 5 draw, matching the Millionaire Maker code and matching two numbers and one Lucky Star number in the main draw.

The mystery man won £1,000,0003.60.

Later that year, in December, a father-of-two scooped more than £1m on the National Lottery and believed it was his reward for putting up the Christmas decorations for his young daughter.

Paul McDonald, 48, had promised his youngest daughter he would decorate their family home in Bexhill, East Sussex, with tinsel and lights.

He spent his Sunday afternoon doing it on December 12, and had just finished when he checked his emails and saw one congratulating him on his win. He assumed it was a Lucky Dip or £30, but then he logged into his account and saw the whopping Lotto prize amount - £1,063,516.

Looking further back, there have been Sussex lottery wins through the decades with Diane Robson, from Eastbourne, winning £2.4million in July 2007, Sam Lange, 37, from Seaford, winning £1.5m in 1999, and Gaynor Funnell, 47, from Eastbourne, winning 3.6m in June 2002 with her husband and his brother.