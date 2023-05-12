Eurovision 2025: Here's why Sussex is the spiritual home of the song contest

When you think of Eurovision, what song springs to mind first?

For most, it’s surely Waterloo: ABBA’s timeless classic which catapulted the group into worldwide success and was later voted ‘the best Eurovision song of all time’.

The hit, which went on to sell close to six million copies, won over judges in 1974 – the year which saw the international song concert hosted in Brighton for the first time.

This year was also one of the first times audiences witnessed a Eurovision performance which was upbeat, flashy and flamboyant. This is obviously a legacy that has carried on through decades of Eurovision performances – and arguably reflects the energy of the host city that year.

Other stars present in Brighton this year include Hollywood-royalty Olivia Newton-John who was the United Kingdom’s act, and Marinella, who’s considered one of the most popular Greek singers in history.

Sam Ryder, who came so close to winning the 2022 song contest with his song ‘Space Man’, has also made a number of visits to Sussex, performing at the South of England Showground in Ardingly in 2022, and using Brighton’s i360 pod as the setting for a music video.

In 2023, Eurovision came closer to its spiritual home than it had in decades, when the UK hosted the event on behalf of 2022’s winners – Ukraine.

Brighton unfortunately missed out on hosting again as, according to the local authority, the city does not ‘have the infrastructure the BBC requires’.

But the spirit of Eurovision lives on in Sussex.

Fans across the county will be holding parties to celebrate the musical extravaganza’s return.

Send in your photos by emailing [email protected] or submit them via YourWorld.

Just register at www.yourworld.net/submit and upload pictures and video. The service is free to use and, once checked, your article will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

