A former Eurovision and pop sensation will search for a new home in East Sussex as they take part in a hit BBC one show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cheryl Baker, of Bucks Fizz fame, will be taking part in an upcoming episode of Celebrity Escape to the country set to air at the end of December.

The former Eurovision star will be looking for a home in East Sussex, in particular Herstmonceaux and High Weald as well as Kent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The synopsis of the episode states: “Alistair Appleton goes on tour with pop royalty, Cheryl Baker as the Bucks Fizz star and her husband Steve search for a house large enough to store five decades' worth of music memorabilia. He hoping to hit the number one spot with an uber-modern Mystery House on the England’s seductive south coast.

Cheryl Baker, of Bucks Fizz fame, will be taking part in an upcoming episode of Celebrity Escape to the country set to air at the end of December. Picture: Freemantle

BBC One and Naked West (a Fremantle label) has announced that five special episodes of Celebrity Escape to the Country, a brand-new spin-off series following the long-standing success of the original format Escape to the Country.

Celebrity Escape to the Country welcomes an exciting host of well- known faces hoping to make a countryside relocation including the nation’s favourite panto dame and King of the Jungle, Christopher Biggins; Bucks Fizz popstar, Cheryl Baker; TV health professional, Doctor Ranj Singh; Strictly Come Dancing’s Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec; and TV quiz sensation, Jenny Ryan AKA ‘The Vixen’ from The Chase.

John Comerford, Head of Naked West, said: “We love helping prospective rural dwellers find their dream homes and we’re delighted the BBC have commissioned this special series giving us all an insight into our favourite celebrities’ lives as they look to swap the city for a new home in the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Shaw, Commissioning Editor, BBC Daytime and Factual, added: “Escape to the Country has been a staple in the BBC daytime schedule for 21 years. Audiences love this programme and watching the journeys the house-hunters go on, so it was about time we got to go house hunting with some famous faces. I can’t wait for this to land in the schedules.”