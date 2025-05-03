EV chargepoints in the South East grow by 29% in a year
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There are now more than 9,200 public chargers in the region after the Government invested over £2.3bn to back British carmakers, power growth and protect jobs as part of the Plan for Change.
Commenting on the stats, Future of Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood said: “We want to make sure that drivers in the South East are always close to an electric vehicle charging device. That’s’ why it’s great to see the number of public charging devices in the region growing by 29% since April last year, taking us to more than 9,200 public charging devices in the South East.
“We’re investing £2.3 billion to help drivers switch to electric vehicles while putting money in the pockets of hardworking people by protecting jobs and backing British carmakers as part of the Plan for Change.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.