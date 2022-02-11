Benji Higgins set himself the challenge of running a mile a day all through January and now his whole school, Bramber Primary School, has joined him.

All 203 pupils and some of the staff ran a mile on a course round the playground today to help boost the £2,300 Benji has already raised for the hospice.

Year-two teacher Alice O’Hara said: “We are so proud of Benji. He is an inspiration, especially for someone so young, and all the children now want to talk about charity and how to donate.

Benji Higgins, wearing a medal made for him by the children at Chestnut Tree House, with his year-two class at Bramber Primary School in Worthing

“He has been keeping us updated on his runs. It is not something children would normally do, and it was all his own idea and that is what is so special about it.”

The run involved 14 laps of a pre-set course, with some of the older children doing extra, such was their enthusiasm.

Miss O’Hara said: “It is so good for their fitness, daily running. We have talked to them about resilience and encouraged them to walk if the needed to but to keep going.”

Benji started the running challenged to ‘help children who are really poorly’ and was supported by his parents, Mel and Andy Higgins.

Mel said: “The idea to support Chestnut Tree House is something Benji has been committed to do for a long time. As a family, we take Christmas presents to children at the hospice each year, which has inspired Benji over the years to want to make a real difference himself.

“The dedication Benji is showing to support Chestnut Tree House is an inspiration for us all. He’s really set himself a mission to succeed and raise money with the support of the community behind him. The support Benji’s received from his school friends, family and neighbours has been fantastic.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/benjihiggins31daysofrunning to make a donation.