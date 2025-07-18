'Every step counts' as group sets out to walk 100 miles to raise money for Chichester Foodbank

Organiser Stacey Botting

A group of Chichester residents has pledged to walk 100 miles between them in a bid to raise money for the city’s foodbank, Sussex World can report.

The team, which comprises members of the foodbank’s Stand Stronger Together Group, says the foodbank has supported them through some of the most difficult periods of their lives and, with demand going up and donations going down, this is their chance to give something back.

Meeting up under the Centurion Way sign in Chichester, the 15-strong team plans to walk to West Dean and back on Saturday, August 16. Their aim is to cover 100 miles collectively, so that each and every member has a chance to pitch in, no matter how far they’re able to walk.

Just days after launching their fundraiser, the group has smashed their £300 target – which is enough to buy 100 meals for Chichester residents reliant on food stamps – but organiser Stacey Botting says she’s keen to raise as much as she possible can before August rolls around.

Asked what inspired the trip, Stacey couldn’t help but credit her church leader Andy: “He’s always talking about doing loads of different runs and walks, and how he’s enjoyed them, and he just made me think ‘oh I could do that. I love walking, I walk everywhere. Maybe I could so something like that.’”

More than the challenge itself, though, for Stacey and her friends this walk is about connection; about celebrating the impact of the foodbank on their lives, day after day.

"The foodbank has done so much for me and my family,” she explained. “We’ve struggled in the past, and they’ve really helped us. The Standing Stronger Together group is amazing, too; I’ve never felt so loved in my life; they’re the sweetest, nicest, kindest group of people ever; and I just thought ‘I want to put this together for them.’

"We’ve already reached out goal but if we can go over and beyond that, raise more money, do more good, and help more people, then that’s a fantastic thing.”

To find out more about Stacey’s big walk, and donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/stand-stronger-together-walk