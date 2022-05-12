Everything you need to know about jubilee celebrations in Bognor Regis

Marking the Queen’s unprecedented 70 years of service, The Platinum Jubilee is a watershed moment in British monarchical history – no other British ruler has ever served so long.

Fittingly, then, celebrations are taking place all over the commonwealth and Bognor Regis is looking busier than ever this Summer.

With carnivals, exhibitions, tea parties, street celebrations, fetes, beacon lightings and more already in the pipeline, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the Queen's jubilee in style.

Bognor Regis carnival 2018. Chestnuts Day Centre. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Bognor Regis carnival

Taking place on Saturday, June 4 between midday and 8pm, the carnival will leave The Esplanade at 1.15pm before travelling along the seafront and, for the first time ever, through the town, to arrive at the showground in West Park Aldwick.

The high-street is a big focus for this year’s parade. So, alongside the usual stalls, floats, activities and music, organisers have collaborated with local businesses to organise a shop window competition.

So keep an eye out for increasingly regal window displays throughout the town centre as shop-owners vie for first place. The winner will be announced by our very own town crier on June 1.

Jubilee exhibition

The recently-opened POP! centre is playing host to a unique exhibition on Bognor’s royal history. Opening at 9am on June 2 and closing at 3pm on June 6, it should give curious visitors a crash course in our town’s regal heritage.

Jubilee tea parties

Delightfully regal jubilee tea parties are set to take place in parishes across the town. The Holy Cross Church in North Bersted will host a tea party featuring cakes, tea, scones and nostalgic music from 3pm to 5pm on June 5.

On June 2, in the Churchyard of St Mary the Virgin, in Barnham, guests will be invited to share cream teas and perform the Festal Evensong. The event will take place from 2pm to 5pm.

Beacon Lighting ceremony

Another long-standing jubilee tradition, this year's celebration will be extra special for Bognor Regis because the proclamation has been authored by our very own town crier: Jane Smith.

Residents will gather on the seafront at 9.40pm on June 2 and the ceremony will feature a unique bugle call, while Bersted Arts Choir will perform a song written specifically for the occasion. The momentous event will be topped off with a fireworks display from the end of the pier.

Barnham Jubilee Fete

Barnham Community Hall is running a Jubilee themed village fete this year, in order to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee. With stalls, arts, crafts and a variety of games, the event will take place from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, May 28.

Organisers hope to give residents and visitors a fun, affordable day out.

Did we miss anything? Tell us all about it over at [email protected]