Ex British Army sniper from Chichester speaks of ‘atrocities’ on Ukraine’s frontline

Former British Army sniper Shane Matthew has seen a lot of fighting.

With combat experience in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and beyond, the 34-year-old started out in the Princess of Wales Royal Regiment before leaving, a fully qualified field medic, to try his hand at private military contracting.

So, when he describes Ukraine as ‘one of the most horrendous experience of my life’ it’s probably best to listen.

Former army sniper Shane Matthew

Mr Matthew, who works on Crimsham Farm in Bognor Regis, left his Chichester home last month to help Ukranian nationals defend their home from Russian invaders.

He ‘snuck back home’ on Saturday night, having trained more than 1,000 Ukranian volunteers in basic first aid and fundamental soldiering.

Although impressed by the fighting grit of the Ukranian people and optimistic about their chances against the Russians, Mr Matthew was horrified by what he saw: “We were stuck outside Bucha and I was fighting for four days. When we managed to get control of the city, we discovered what’s being broadcast on the news at the moment. Streets littered with dead bodies. Children with their hands bound and their heads shot. It’s beyond atrocious.”

Determined to document the hardship, Mr Matthew plans to return to Ukraine in a few weeks time, taking a camera with him to get the truth out to as many people as possible.

“I want to photograph what’s happened and get it out in the public that war crimes have been committed. I want people to see exactly what’s been going on,” he said.