Ex-Cranleigh postmaster has vision and life saved after optician discovers embolism in right eye

A 60-year-old Cranleigh resident has thanked his local opticians for saving his life after discovering an embolism in his right eye.

After noticing a persistent stye on the eyelid, Satwinder Dhanjal visited the optical team, opposite the Manns of Cranleigh, to examine it.

During his appointment, Satwinder detailed his condition using the Minor Eye Conditions Service triage form (MECS) and this allowed optometrist, Rea Patel, to discover something worse hidden in his retina.

MECS provides an accurate and timely assessment of the needs, symptoms, and condition of the patient. This service has resulted in the reduction of minor eye appointments, quicker and easier access to care, and more convenient settings for care – all of which have led to more time and space in the store for them to attend to the more serious eye and audiology care cases.

Satwinder Dhanjal and optical professional Rea Patel. Picture contributed

Rea investigated the retina in his right eye further and after learning more about his symptoms, such as his missing patch of vision, she discovered the embolism there.

She immediately referred him to the Royal Surrey Hospital where, after additional tests, he was referred to specialists at Frimley Park Hospital.

This is because embolisms can be a sign of an imminent stroke.

A few weeks later, after being attended to by the hospital, Satwinder underwent a carotid artery operation, and he has since fully recovered.

Satwinder made it a priority to return to the store and give his thanks to Rea and the team.

Satwinder has been a Cranleigh local for many years, having been the postmaster for the town before his retirement. Satwinder was also an estate agent, where he helped many of the residents find their dream homes in the town.

Satwinder said: “I cannot thank Specsavers enough for their work. Rea was amazing, and I couldn’t have asked for a better optometrist.

“I know the Patel family quite well, though Rea did not know this at the time, and this made my experience with her all the more special since it’s clear this is how she treats all her customers.

“Knowing her parents, I’m sure they are overflowing with pride.”

Rea has been tending to the Cranleigh and Guildford residents for nine years now, starting as an optical assistant and working her way up to optometrist.

Rea explains the importance of regular eye checks and the necessity to visit your optometrist when experiencing any symptoms with your sight.

She said: “As demonstrated by Satwinder, an undetected retinal embolism can cause some very serious health issues. When an embolism is left untreated or undetected, it disrupts the blood supply, which in turn leads to a lack of oxygen to the brain.

“This increases your chances of having a transient ischemic attack – known as a TIA - or ‘mini-stroke’.

“Symptoms of a TIA are the same as stroke symptoms - Face, Arms, Speech, Time - but this is not always the case as these red flags are not always present.

“The best way to prevent this is to book two-year eye appointments as a routine and come to us immediately if anything untoward occurs with your vision. As professionals, we can spot the warning signs and through our enhanced optical services, such as OCT (optical coherence tomography) technology, which can identify serious eye conditions up to four years earlier than traditional methods.”

For more information or to book an appointment visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/Cranleigh or call 01483 945 583

As part of Specsavers’ mission to make eye health accessible to all, it also offers a Home Visits service to those who need it, with mobile opticians covering more than 90% of the UK.