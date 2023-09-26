Exam distinction for Haywards Heath hair stylist
Travis joined the salon in May 2021 as an apprentice, at the start of his journey to becoming a hair stylist. He attended Lewes college every other week and trained every week with salon owner Samantha Newton on the salon floor.
Samantha says: “We are so proud of Travis for all the hard work he put in for his exam.
"We knew he would do well as he has a passion for hairdressing. He is a real people person.
"His customer care is exceptional, and he makes every client feel like a queen.”
Travis says: “Passing the exam with a distinction has been fantastic. It’s important to me that I meet the high standards of the Samantha Elizabeth salon and that meant putting in the hours for the exam.
"But I also love hairdressing.
"You can’t beat the buzz you get from helping people to look their best.
"It’s a real passion for me and this is the start of what I hope will be a successful career as a stylist.”