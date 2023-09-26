BREAKING
Exam distinction for Haywards Heath hair stylist

Travis Coombes has passed his City & Guilds exam with distinction to become a stylist with Samantha Elizabeth the Haywards Heath salon.
By Robert KingsburyContributor
Published 26th Sep 2023, 08:35 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 08:36 BST
Travis joined the salon in May 2021 as an apprentice, at the start of his journey to becoming a hair stylist. He attended Lewes college every other week and trained every week with salon owner Samantha Newton on the salon floor.

Samantha says: “We are so proud of Travis for all the hard work he put in for his exam.

"We knew he would do well as he has a passion for hairdressing. He is a real people person.

Travis CoombesTravis Coombes
"His customer care is exceptional, and he makes every client feel like a queen.”

Travis says: “Passing the exam with a distinction has been fantastic. It’s important to me that I meet the high standards of the Samantha Elizabeth salon and that meant putting in the hours for the exam.

"But I also love hairdressing.

"You can’t beat the buzz you get from helping people to look their best.

"It’s a real passion for me and this is the start of what I hope will be a successful career as a stylist.”

