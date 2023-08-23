Midhurst residents are excitedly preparing for this year’s Summer Street Party, set to take place in the town this weekend.

The annual street party will take place around Market Square, Knockhundred Row, and Red Lion Street and aims to bring out the best in the town with a host of independent traders taking to the streets alongside fun, food and entertainment for all the family.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday (August 26) between 11am and 3pm.

Speaking to this newspaper, Midhurst district councillor Jessica Brown-Fuller said: “Midhurst’s annual street party returns to Midhurst’s old town this Saturday between 11am and 3pm. Residents and visitors are invited to enjoy live music in Market Square, fairground rides and a miniature petting zoo as well as free face painting and a touring theatre company entertaining the crowds.

Friends and families enjoying last year's Summer Street Party in Midhurst. Picture by Steve Robards

"It’s a great opportunity to celebrate all of the local independent businesses in the town, many of which will be offering special discounts and and promotions on the day.

"A great range of foods and drinks will also be available.”

A varied range of live performances are also set to take place on the day with acts including Hannah Barrs, Daniel Rehan, George Alfie, The Fab Fug Trio and Olivia Stevens set to take to the stage.

A spokesperson for Visit Midhurst said on social media: “Set your reminders for the Midhurst Town Council Summer Street Party!

“We warmly welcome you to join us in the Old Town for the Summer Street Party to kick off the bank holiday weekend. Expect music, fairground rides, entertainment, face painting, pop-up market, and special offers from local businesses.”

Midhurst’s annual Summer Street Party was founded in 2021 by Midhurst Town Council as a way of celebrating the high street, and the variety of businesses on it, and to support the high street during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The previous events have seen visitors and residents alike pack the town.

Parking will be available at the Grange Centre car park and the North Street car park.