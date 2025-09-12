Excitement as new Co-op set to open in village outside Chichester

Photo: Aldingbourne Parish Council.

Spirits are high in Woodgate, near Chichester, as the village prepares for the opening of an all-new Co-op store.

Set to throw open its doors on Hook Lane as of October 3, the shop will give residents a new place to buy everyday essentials like bread, milk, fresh veg, tea and coffee.

Addressing members of the public on Facebook, a spokesperson for Aldingbourne Parish Council said they had been pushing for progress on the site over the last five years, and were excited to see ‘visible signs’ of the store’s fast-approaching opening date.

"We’ll also continue urging the Co-op to properly landscape the grass verge alongside the store - helping to keep the area looking tidy and welcoming for everyone,” they added. “It’s encouraging to see movement on the project, and we’ll keep residents updated as things progress.”