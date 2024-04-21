Executive chef at award winning pub in East Sussex announces new venture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joshua Levy, the executive chef of the award winning Eight Bells pub in Jevington, as well as Light at the Towner in Eastbourne has announced that he will be leaving those two positions to start pop up eateries across East Sussex.

Joshua said: "I am leaving as it's a chef's dream to have their own place. I am now at a point in my life where I am able to take that plunge with two business partners and friends, Celia and Tad, who are Hasting locals and have been working in Sussex for the past four years.

“Celia Farrar's background started in design and trend forecasting before founding Europe’s first Poké eatery, before publishing her first cookbook, and opening restaurants in Bishopsgate and Charlotte street London.

“Tad MacDonald's hospitality background is from all day dining and coffee specialists, Caravan and steak specialists, Flat Iron. since moving to Hastings he worked as the Operations Manager for Heist, Boatyard and Farmyard in St. Leonards.

“I started my career with Jamie Oliver, before going on to work with Michelin star chefs, such as Thomas Keller, Albert Roux, Jason Atherton and Tom Kerridge.”

More recently, since moving to Sussex four years ago, Josh helped reopen The Eight Bells and progressed to be the Executive Chef of ‘Headland Ventures’ which operates The Eight Bells in Jevington & Light at Towner in Eastbourne.

Joshua said: "Headland Ventures is a fantastic company with huge potential and exciting opportunities. I am proud to have helped set up and grow the business, and achieve what we have done so far, and know they will only go on to be stronger, and are being left in fantastic hands with chefs.”

Joshua will be launching the pop ups across East Sussex before finding a permanent site.

He added: “We are launching pop ups prior to finding a permanent site. The pop ups will be in Hastings and Eastbourne at the likes of Boatyard in Heist Market and Sleeper (St Leonards), Journeys (Eastbourne), The Beacon - Hidden on the hill (Hastings) as well as some more exciting locations to be announced soon.