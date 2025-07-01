Expect disruption on services to Gatwick until 10pm, says Southern
Customers have been warned to expect disruption on services to Gatwick Airport until 10pm tonight, according to Southern.
“Due to the hot weather at present, a number of Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink routes are currently being disrupted. You are currently advised to allow up to an extra 45 minutes to complete your journey and you may have to use an alternative route,” a spokesperson for the railway line said, adding that services may be delayed or cancelled.
This is due to the following incidents:
- Fault with the signalling system between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport
- Fault with the signalling system between Sutton (Surrey) and West Croydon
- Track fault between South Croydon and Purley
- Fault with the signalling system between Oxted and East Croydon
- Fault with the signalling system between Tonbridge and Redhill
As a result, Gatwick Express services have been suspended until further notice and customers will need to use alternative southern services between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport.
