Explore Bognor's royal roots this jubilee with new exhibit at the POP! centre

The exhibition, open from June 2 to June 5, will feature photos and displays from the Bognor Regis museum’s archive that showcase the town’s connection to the royal family.

It will also feature the Queen’s ninetieth birthday album; a book of 4,100 messages sent to Buckingham Palace by residents of Bognor Regis to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday.

Originally sent in 2016, the album was acknowledged with a letter from Buckingham Palace that November. It thanked residents for their support and described the Queen’s ‘delight’ at seeing the ‘thousands of thoughtful messages’ inside.

Cllr Shaun Gunner at the grand opening of The Pop!

"Her Majesty was greatly touched by the kind sentiments expressed in the album and, in return, The Queen has asked me to send her very best wishes to (...) all concerned with the project.”

Residents who visit the exhibition will also be able to pick up a copy of ‘A Guide to Bognor Regis and the Monarchy’.

Produced by the Bognor Regis Heritage and Arts Partnership, it covers 200 years of our town's royal relations; starting with the supply of lobsters to King Charles II, through to King George V’s famous last words (‘bugger Bognor’), and, finally to the town’s celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The guide will also be available at the Library, Tourist Information Centre, Heygates Bookshop, Unique Knitwear and Reynolds Store.

“It’s great to have the opportunity to offer use of the POP! facility to Community Groups and organisations celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, showcasing the relationship between Bognor Regis and generations of royalty,” said Heather Allen, co-ordinator of the Bognor Regis BID.

"The POP! unit - an ADC initiative delivered by the BID – is absolutely brilliant as it enables a wide range of artists, makers, new retailers and community to promote their work to a wider audience all year round, which brings more footfall into town to enjoy the expanded offer. There have already been a lot of bookings for the summer season and now Christmas, and as the opportunity becomes more widely known, we’re really looking forward to welcoming new traders and new visitors to Bognor Regis.”