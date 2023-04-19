But perhaps the easiest to find in the county is the perennially popular Bluebell Railway.

Sussex World took a trip on this beautiful heritage line in 2023 and discovered a wonderful day out for families. Take a look at our gallery below.

The Bluebell Railway started running in 1960 and has one of the best collections of vintage steam locomotives and carriages around. Its stations are Sheffield Park, Horsted Keynes, Kingscote and East Grinstead. Visit www.bluebell-railway.com.

Digital marketing officer James Cummins said: “We do normal passenger services, which range from a small service, which is service A. We also run a more intensive service as we go towards the busier parts of the year.”

The railway travels through 11 miles of peaceful Sussex countryside. The attraction aims to educate people about the history of the industrial age too and the stations are preserved in different periods from the Victorian era up to the 1950s.

1 . The Bluebell Railway Kingscote station at The Bluebell Railway Photo: Lawrence Smith

2 . The Bluebell Railway Bluebell Railway Driver Bill White Photo: Lawrence Smith

3 . The Bluebell Railway The Bluebell Railway has one of the best collections of vintage steam locomotives and carriages around Photo: Lawrence Smith