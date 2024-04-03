An extensive new children’s play park has opened at Leonardslee Gardens near Horsham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The park is said to be suitable for all ages and has been designed to mix recreational play with the natural attractions of the Grade I listed woodland gardens.

The park includes a 5m multi-level champion tree tower with two slides along with a St Leonard's Dragon play structure with climbing nets and a 32.5m zipline ride.

There is also a mini rock garden, a teepee den, balancing beams, a range of swings including baskets and cradles, and a crawling tunnel.

The play park also caters for activities for younger children with a ‘Little Explorers’ junior area where toddlers and preschoolers can discover child-friendly attractions like the mini Leonardslee House play set, complete with a miniature indoor kitchen and outdoor double slide.

Other highlights include a creative drawing station, talking tubes connecting playhouses, multiple basket swings, and wallaby spring riders. There is accessible level flooring with wheelchair-width doorways.

The park also includes designated play zones for children of all abilities to participate together with double-width slides and special ‘tango’ seats.

The Hut café nearby offers freshly baked hot doughnuts and local Sussex ice cream plus other refreshments.

As one of the estate’s new attractions, it joins favourites like the wallaby enclosure, and a ‘magical world in miniature’ at the Dolls House Museum and the historic gardens themselves to provide a range of play activities.

Estate general manager Adam Streeter said: “We are thrilled to offer the play park in addition to all the other family attractions, such as the gift shop and restaurants, for a great Sussex day out – and of course, well-behaved dogs are always welcome.”

Beyond the play park, Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens offers families nature play and discovery activities across its sprawling 240-acre woodlands estate.

It is open daily from now until October 28 from 9am to 5pm and is open in winter from 9am-4pm, except Christmas Day.